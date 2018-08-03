Bangor police bust local man for selling heroin, crack

Courtesy of Bangor Police Department Courtesy of Bangor Police Department

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 4:06 pm

Bangor police arrested a local man on Thursday for selling crack cocaine and heroin out of his Bald Mountain Drive residence, a department spokesman said.

Police started investigating Keith King, 35, earlier this week for suspected drug dealing, said Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

On Thursday at 1 p.m., officers with the department’s Special Enforcement Team searched his house and found 22 grams of suspected crack cocaine and about 12 grams of suspected heroin, Betters said. In April, department leadership said it directed that team — which handles a variety of miscellaneous duties for the department — to concentrate on drug investigations in a move to increase drug-related arrests.

Police also seized two handguns and a car that King said he drove to meet customers, according to Betters and Officer Jordan Perry’s police report.

King was arrested and charged with three felony counts of drug trafficking. He was booked at the Penobscot County Jail, where he is being held at a $75,000 cash bail.

Bangor patrol officers and Maine Drug Enforcement Agents assisted in the Thursday bust.

