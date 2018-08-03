Car crashes into Augusta family’s basement

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 3, 2018 7:35 am

An Augusta family has been forced out of their home after a car crashed into their basement.

The crash happened on Monday night. Augusta police say Seth Mieres, 33, crashed into the home on 128 Sewell Street.

Mieres suffered extensive injuries and was brought to a nearby hospital.

Desiree Chabot, a tenant of the home, told CBS 13 she was watching a movie with her son when she heard screeching tires, followed by a pause of about 30 seconds.

Then a loud bang shook the whole house. She went outside to find the car and a huge plume of smoke.

She said she’s still in shock.

“We just keep asking each other, ‘Is this real life? Did this really happen?’ Chabot said. “My biggest thing is, is he OK? I wouldn’t wish anything harmful on anybody, so it’s like I want to know he’s OK. I know my family is obviously OK, and over time we’ll get back into a house, but at this current moment we can’t, we’re not allowed into it.”

Chabot says an inspector came by the home Tuesday, and now they aren’t able to live there because the structure has been compromised.

In the meantime, they’re staying in a hotel.

The crash is under investigation. At this point no charges have been filed.

