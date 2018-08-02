New England Patriots
Patriots fan turns Tom Brady’s autograph into a tattoo

Steven Senne | AP
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, signs autographs following an NFL football practice on July 30 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Brady recently autographed the arm of a young woman who had it converted into a tattoo.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A young Connecticut woman didn’t want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots star signed 19-year-old Megan Uhrynowski’s arm after a practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday night that she had attended with a friend.

Uhrynowski, a college student, told WHDH-TV her friend had suggested she turn the autograph into a tattoo.

So she did.

Uhrynowski went to a tattoo parlor the following day and had the five-time Super Bowl champion’s signature permanently etched on her arm.

She said she was “freaking out” when Brady responded to her request to sign her arm during an autograph session with fans, adding: “It was probably like the coolest thing.”

 

