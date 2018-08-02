Local sports: Golf scores; preseason notices; auto racing, harness racing results

Golf
LOCAL
At Northport GC
Scotch Foursome — Gross: Terry Whitney, Roxie Whitney (31); Net: 1 Phil Bowen, Joan Bowen (18), 2 Jim Boulier, Brenda Boulier (19), 3 tie Scott Benzie, Shirley Caler, Slim Peaslee, Barb Peaslee (20), 5 tie Tony Gilmore, Myndee Gilmore, Bob Barrett, Brenda Barrett (21.5), 7 Hagen Chase, Lisa Chase (22)
At Lucerne GC
Thursday Senior Scramble — 1st Mark Pierce, Ken Goldstein, Martin Bernard, Don McCubbin (-7); 2nd Barry Harris, Ed Lachance, Ralph Alley, Russ Black (-6); Ben Sawyer, Robin Young, Mac Cassell, Bob Tweedie (-6); (tie) Bill Ferris, Jim Mabry, Richard Baker, Paul Gallant (-5); Bruce Blanchard, Dana Corey, Randy Irish, Tom Diriamo, Buck McKenney (-5); Bob McKenney, Jim Sylvester, Jim Bonzey, Alan Gray (-4); Rich Skorski, Dale Anthony, Bob Fraser, Whitney Lavene (-3); Ted Browne, Jim Awalt, Mike Dore, Phil Carroll (-3); Bill Brooks, Ron Allen, Bob Gray, Royce Morrison (-2); Pins: No. 2 Bruce Blanchard 9-8, No. 6 Bruce Blanchard 5-4
At Rockland GC
Ladies Association — Athleen McRae Memorial, Net: 1. Donni Witham 68, 2. Joyce Cooley 71, 3. (tie) Kathy Harper, Jan Staples 72, 5.(tie) Bobbie Andrus, Joni Hall 73; Pins: No. 5 Faith Vautour 19-6, No. 10 Mary Clewett 58-10, No. 18 Bobbie Andrus 26-7
At Hermon Meadow GC
Thursday Morning Stableford League — 1. (tie) Lou Rosebush, John Gallant +12, Aaron Newcomb, Brian Treadwell +12, 3. (tie) John May, Larry Laplant +11, Kenny Taylor, Steve Caouette +11, 5. Roy Engstrom, Ed Baum +10, 6. (tie) Tracy Gran, Jr., Ed Hallett +9, Marty Drew, John Olesniewicz +9, 8. Bruce Ellis, Steve Tinto +7; Pins: No. 3 Doug Chambers 1-3, No. 16 Kenny Taylor 7-0, Skins: No. 8 Alden Brown, No. 13 Allen Hussey, No. 14 Tim Newcomb, No. 17 Roy Engstrom, No. 18 John Ewer
At Bangor Municipal GC
Ladies Day — Fifty Shades of Green Tournament: 1. Liz Coffin, Carole Cook, Beverly Dubay, Gwen Archambault 255. 2. Judy Richard, Gloria
Attenweiler, Robin Ashe, Marilyn Hughes 262. Pins: No. 3 Judy Richard 8-11, No. 6 Liz Coffin 21-3, No. 11 Sherrie Thomas 14-4, No. 14 Darthea Tilley 20-7, No. 16 Sue Collins 7-9
At Kebo Valley
Mens Twilight League — Point Quota Sweeps: 1. Jeff Wooster +4, 2. Jim Barkhouse +3, Dick Collier +3, Basil Eleftheriou +3, George Merrill +3, Thom Wheatley +3, Chris White +3, 7. Peter Richardson +2, Scott Richardson +2, Josh Shelton +2; Pins: 6. George Merrill 5-3, 9. Josh Shelton 4-9
At Dexter Muni GC
Ladies Day Skins — Pat Tobin No. 6, 5; No. 9, 7; Charlotte Violette No. 1, 7
Senior Scramble —
D Richardson, Joe Knapp, Joe Keaveney, George Prince 30; Al Martin, Gary Sawyer, Ken Pooler, Urban Clukey 31
Two-Man Scramble –Gross: Shane Baxter, Rick Sherburne and Jaymis Dugans, Ray Mountain and Josh White , Sean Farnsworth 31; Net: Mike White, Josh White 29; Ryan Wilks, Jason Clukey 30; Rick Smith, Jim Hartford 32; Pins: No 13 Sean Farnsworth 35-4, No. 17 Shane Baxter 16-9
Preseason
HIGH SCHOOL
Central
CORINTH — Central High School will hold its mandatory sports information night for parents at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the high school. Tryouts for Central teams begin Monday, Aug. 13: field hockey, Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.; girls soccer, Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m.; and cross country, Monday through Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.
Foxcroft Academy
DOVER-FOXCROFT — Preseason practices begin at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, Aug. 13. Athletes must have a co-curricular contract and a current physical. Practices are: girls soccer, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 3-5 p.m.; football, 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; field hockey, 5:30-8 p.m.; cheering, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; cross country, 5-7 p.m.; and golf, Monday, Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 2-4 p.m.
Orono
ORONO — Orono High School’s preseason begins with the annual Fall Sports Parent/Athlete Information Night on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. Athletes must have the following mandatory paperwork completed by Monday, Aug. 13: signed co-curricular contract; completed white medical card; completed green physical form.
The daily practice schedule is: field hockey, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.; girls soccer, 9-10:15 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, 8-10 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.; football, 3-5 p.m., team meal, and 6:30-8 p.m.; cross country, 8-10 a.m.; golf, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Penobscot Valley Country Club.
Auto racing
Speedway 95
At Hermon
Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros: 1. Dustan Durrell, Newburgh; 2. Danielle Beale, Hampden; 3. Gil Cote, Newburgh; 4. Scott Bonney, Stetson; 5. Robert Mushero, West Enfield
Kenny-U-Pull Roadrunners: 1. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 2. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 3. Alvin McNevin, Holden; 4. Doug Woodard, Plymouth; 5. Glenn Yachanin, Orland
Harness racing
Northern Maine Fair
At Presque Isle
Friday’s starters, 2 p.m.
First, Trot, $6,000
- Namesmuscle, Mm. Athearn
- Trotalot, J. Dunn
- Booyah TJ, J. Beckwith
- Carbon Footprint, G. Mosher
- Axios, Mp. Sowers
Second, Pace, $3,300
- Better Fly Boy, P. Reid
- Pembroke Delight, G. Mosher
- Windmere Ryder, S. Trites
- Downeast Foxy Lady, Mm. Athearn
- Missbiglee, R. Armstrong
- Iloveroses, Mp. Sowers
- Primos Last Rodeo, D. Dickison
Third, Pace, $3,700
- Rule The Air, D. White
- Ashtoreth Hanover, K. Hafford III
- Keemosabe, Pb. Sowers
- Miss Paula D, N. Grass
- Artzuma, R. White
Fourth, Pace, $3,100
- Midnight Mass, J. Beckwith
- Ebandtheboys, S. Trites
- Handsoffmycanoli, Mp. Sowers
- The Wizsell of Odz, Md. Cushing
- JK Allnitelong, G. Mosher
- Chasen Cancun, Mm. Athearn
- Catchajolt, D. Deslandes
Fifth, Trot, $4,700
- Sim Brown, G. Mosher
- Moon Dance, D. Deslandes
- Beer League, J. Beckwith
- Barbells, D. White
- Sharp Edge, Mp. Sowers
Sixth, Pace, $4,100
- Real Bigg, Mm. Athearn
- Regal Delight, Mp. Sowers
- Kehmmywood, Md. Cushing
4.. U Cant Fix Stupid, D. Deslandes
- Respectable Dream, G. Mosher
Seventh, Pace, $6,000
- American Flight, D. Deslandes
- Dansan Carruso, J. Beckwith
- Jimmy C R, G. Mosher
- Falcon’s Luke, Mp. Sowers
- Bet You, Md. Cushing
Eighth, Pace, $3,100
- Putnams Legacy, D. Deslandes
- Magical Alex, Mm. Athearn
- Allcardsallthetime, G. Mosher
- Poocham Pal, J. Ramsdell
- Daydreamer Jo, K. Chase
- When in Doubt, J. Beckwith
- Quincy, Mp. Sowers
Thursday’s results
First, Pace, $2,700
- Hurrikaneeilishlyn, T. Hudson 7.40-2.40-2.20
- Tweedled Tweedledum, Mp. Sowers 2.20-2.10
- Make Magic, K. Hafford III 2.20
T-2:01.1; Qu. 3-5, $4.20; Ex. 5-3, $15.20; Tri. 5-3-2, $35.40
Second, Pace, $3,000
- Palm’s Beach, D. Deslandes 8.20-3.40
- Vegas Strip Three, Mm. Athearn 3.00
- Baywood Shadow, Mp. Sowers
T-1:56.3; Qu. 1-3, $15.80; Ex. 3-1, $32.60; DD 5-3, $25.00
Third, Pace, $2,200
- My Last Chance, Mp. Sowers 4.80-2.80-2.10
- Roddy’s Nor’easter, G. Mosher 2.60-2.10
- Remix, T. Hudson 2.10
T-1:57.3; Qu. 3-4, $3.40; Ex. 3-4, $9.00; Tri. 3-4-2, $27.20
Fourth, Pace, $3,000
- Sir Jake’s Z Tam, D. Deslandes 3.40-3.20-2.20
- Pembroke Maverick, H. Campbell 4.00-3.00
- Skippy, G. Mosher 2.40
T-1:58.1; Qu. 3-5, $4.40; Ex. 3-5, $8.60; Tri. 3-5-1, $23.20
Fifth, Pace, $4,000
- Ohm Like Clockwork, D. Deslandes 3.60
- Nucular Enemy, J. Beckwith
- Paris Beau, S. Thayer
T-1:59.3
Sixth, Pace, $2,700
- Regulus N, G. Mosher 2.40-2.20
- In Cahoots, H. Campbell 2.20
- Nowhining Bluechip, D. Deslandes
T-2:00.1; Qu. 1-2, $2.60; Ex. 2-1, $3.80
Seventh, Pace, $5,000
- Double Joy, Mp. Sowers 3.00-3.40-2.40
- Jump Start, J. Beckwith 3.40-3.80
- A Hard Days Night, D. Deslandes 3.20
T-1:56; Qu. 3-4, $12.60; Ex. 4-3, $16.80; Tri. 4-3-1, $82.20
Eighth, Pace, $3,000
- Lil Miss Snowflake, Mm. Athearn 7.60-4.20-2.60
- You’re News, T. Hudson 3.00-2.80
- Casimir Nymph, J. Beckwith 4.40
T-1:57.1; Qu. 1-4, $8.80; Ex. 4-1, $24.80; Tri. 4-1-6, $510.60; DD 4-4, $9.00; Total Handle: $10,800
