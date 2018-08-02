Maine firefighter dies in crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 2, 2018 8:16 am

A veteran South Portland firefighter died early Thursday morning in a two-car crash in Hollis, according to a police spokesman.

Around 1 a.m., Maine State Police troopers responded to a collision on Route 202 after Lt. Harry Weymouth, 46, crossed the centerline in his Chevrolet Cobalt and struck an oncoming vehicle, according to Stephen McCausland of the Maine State Police.

Weymouth was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he died from his injuries at around 4 a.m., McCausland said.

It appears Weymouth fell asleep while driving his car, McCausland said. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.