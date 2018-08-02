NH man accused of pulling a handgun during ‘road rage incident’

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 2, 2018 10:25 am

Updated: August 2, 2018 11:19 am

Maine State Police arrested a New Hampshire man Wednesday who allegedly pulled a gun on a driver who made a “rude gesture” at him on the highway, police said.

Nobody was injured in what police are calling a “road rage incident,” but troopers eventually tracked down Philip A. Gordon, 49, of New Market, New Hampshire, and charged him with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to the Maine State Police.

Around 5:05 p.m., a driver called 911 to report that another driver — later determined by police to be Gordon — was “speeding and tailgating” his or her car on the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Portland, police said. That driver has not been identified by police.

As the “speeding” car shifted lanes to pass, the 911 caller made a “rude gesture,” prompting Gordon to allegedly unholster and brandish his Glock 19 9mm handgun in response, police said.

A state trooper spotted and stopped Gordon’s car a few miles south of where the incident took place. Gordon denied threatening anyone with his weapon, which police seized during the traffic stop, police said.

