NH man accused of pulling a handgun during ‘road rage incident’

Updated:
Maine State Police arrested a New Hampshire man Wednesday who allegedly pulled a gun on a driver who made a “rude gesture” at him on the highway, police said.
Nobody was injured in what police are calling a “road rage incident,” but troopers eventually tracked down Philip A. Gordon, 49, of New Market, New Hampshire, and charged him with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to the Maine State Police.
Around 5:05 p.m., a driver called 911 to report that another driver — later determined by police to be Gordon — was “speeding and tailgating” his or her car on the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Portland, police said. That driver has not been identified by police.
On Aug. 1, 2018, at approximately 5:05 p.m., Trooper Welch received a complaint stating that at mile marker 45 southbound in Portland, a man brandished a firearm at a motorist after a brief road rage incident. The caller advised the other mitorist had been speeding and tailgating and when it passed by, the caller made rude gesture. The suspect then produced a holstered handgun and brandished it toward the complainant. The suspect vehicle was eventually spotted at 31 southbound by Trooper Hager and a short time later Troopers Hager and Welch along with Sergeant Bergquist stopped the vehicle and made contact with the operator. Philip A. Gordon, 49, of New Market, NH, who admitted to having possession of a handgun inside the vehicle, but denied the claims he had brandished it. Gordon was subsequently charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and the Glock 19 9mm handgun was seized.
As the “speeding” car shifted lanes to pass, the 911 caller made a “rude gesture,” prompting Gordon to allegedly unholster and brandish his Glock 19 9mm handgun in response, police said.
A state trooper spotted and stopped Gordon’s car a few miles south of where the incident took place. Gordon denied threatening anyone with his weapon, which police seized during the traffic stop, police said.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments