Local man accused of ransacking, setting fire to downtown Winslow business

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 2, 2018 2:10 pm

A local man ransacked a Winslow real estate business and set fire to a desk over the weekend, authorities said.

Employees of the Winslow branch of Century 21 arrived at their 11 Bay St. office Sunday afternoon to find it torn apart, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police. They also found evidence of a small fire that burned part of a desk and appeared to have eventually died on its own, he said.

Winslow police and fire investigators on Thursday determined that Victor Dudley, 48, broke into the business early Sunday morning, McCausland said.

Dudley was already incarcerated at the Kennebec County Jail for an unrelated charge when police charged him with a slew of crimes related to Sunday’s break-in, including arson, burglary and criminal mischief, according to McCausland.

Dudley had been arrested Sunday — sometime after his alleged morning crime spree — for violating his conditions of release, a jail booking officer said. The nature of the violation wasn’t immediately available.

