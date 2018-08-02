Two people injured when balcony collapses in Lewiston

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 2, 2018 6:47 am

A man and woman suffered serious injuries after falling three stories when a balcony collapsed in Lewiston on Wednesday.

A police officer also was taken to the hospital after inhaling glass while responding to the apartment building on Pierce Street. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The balcony collapsed just before 9 p.m., according to the Lewiston Police Department.

A man and a woman fell onto their neighbors’ paved driveway. When officers arrived on scene they found the railing missing from the third-story balcony.

Police were on scene interviewing several witnesses until 10:30 p.m.

The two victims who fell were taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

Lewiston police have not released the names of the victims.

