August 02, 2018
Maine hospital system board backs CEO despite ‘no confidence’ votes

Deborah Avasthi Dunlap, chairwoman of Central Maine Healthcare, announces plans for an outpatient facility in the Topsham space formerly occupied by Best Buy in this March 2018 CBS 13 file photo.
The Associated Press

LEWISTON, Maine — Central Maine HealthCare says it’s standing by its CEO, despite no-confidence votes at all three of its hospitals.

The Sun Journal reports board Chairwoman Deborah Avasthi sent a note to employees Wednesday saying the board of directors has voted in support of CEO Jeff Brickman and the future of the hospital system.

Bridgton Hospital voted no confidence two weeks ago, Rumford Hospital issued the same vote last week, and Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston voted no confidence Monday.

Avasthi says the board has heard people’s concerns, but they must adapt to “ensure the long-term viability of the system.”

She says the board will also create a joint council made of hospital leadership and medical staff to help improve communication.

