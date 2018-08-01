UMaine football team’s first practice helps heal wounds from teammate’s death

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 1, 2018 6:15 pm

Updated: August 1, 2018 7:10 pm

ORONO, Maine — University of Maine interim athletic director Jim Settele called it “healing through football.”

The University of Maine football team took the field for its first official practice Wednesday, eight days after defensive back Darius Minor collapsed and died during a light freshman workout here on Morse Field.

The players and coaches on Wednesday morning walked down to the Newman Center on College Avenue to attend a memorial service for Minor.

“The best way they can respect Darius is come out here, play hard and live his dream,” Settele said. “The service was part of the healing process. It reopens the wound a little bit, but that’s part of the process of making it even stronger.”

“It’s a tough time but we’re getting through this as a team, as a family,” junior defensive end Kayon Whitaker said after a 2 1/2-hour practice.

The coaches and players said it was important to get back on the field.

“This past week has been pretty hard on us, so being able to come out here and do what we love … being able to keep Darius on our mind but, at the same time, keep our mind busy (was important),” said junior cornerback Manny Patterson, who helped “coach (Darius) up” during the 2 1/2 weeks Minor was in Orono.

Minor also played cornerback.

“He was a real good kid,” said Patterson, who added the upperclassmen “have to stay strong” to help their teammates through it.

Patterson said he has had to deal with loss before as both of his great-grandmothers passed away.

“You have to deal with loss the best way that you can. Just know that they would want you to keep going. You can’t let the loss that you’ve had stop you from doing something that you love. They would want you to keep going hard,” Patterson said.

The players said they will keep Minor in their memory throughout the season and will dedicate the season to him.

Head coach Joe Harasymiak and defensive backs coach Matt Birkett attended Minor’s funeral in Virginia, so offensive coordinator Nick Charlton and defensive coordinator coach Corey Hetherman ran the practice.

“I was very proud of the team. The guys responded with a lot of energy. They came ready to work. This is what Darius would have wanted,” Charlton said.

