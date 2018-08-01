Colby names former Notre Dame assistant as baseball head coach

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 1, 2018 11:42 am

Jesse Woods, who has spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Notre Dame, has been named to replace Dale Plummer as the head baseball coach at Colby College in Waterville.

Plummer, who pitched for two University of Maine College World Series teams, went 161-229 in his 12 years at Colby, including a 7-25 record last spring.

Woods, a native of Reading, Massachusetts, who played baseball at Wheaton College, also was the co-recruiting coordinator at Notre Dame and helped recruit five top-45 classes in his eight years. He was an assistant at Wheaton and at Boston College before going to Notre Dame.

He worked under head coach Mik Aoki at Boston College and Notre Dame and helped direct Boston College to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 42 years in 2009 and Notre Dame to its first NCAA tourney berth in nine years in 2015.

“I have had the itch to be a head baseball coach for some time now, and for that to happen at Colby is a dream come true,” Woods said in a statement.

“I am a product of Division III baseball as a player and a coach. I believe my time spent as an assistant in Division I will allow me the experience needed to recruit, develop and produce a competitive program in the NESCAC,” he added.

Aoki said, “Colby is getting a coach and educator of the very highest caliber and a man of unsurpassed character.”

Colby director of athletics Jake Olkkola said, “His experience and success on a national level, combined with his passion to educate and build a championship-caliber program here at Colby made him the perfect selection.”

Woods’ wife, Danielle, is a Waterville native and they have a son, Caden.

Bates coach in ‘Faces In the Crowd’

Bates College men’s and women’s rowing coach Peter Steenstra became the Lewiston-based school’s 10th sports figure to appear in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd.” He was included in the issue released July 26.

Steenstra led his women’s team to its third NCAA Division III championship in four years and he repeated as the College Rowing Coaches of America’s Division III Coach of the Year. He also was named NESCAC Women’s Rowing Coach of the Year for the sixth time and the NESCAC Men’s Rowing Coach of the Year for the fourth time.

He is preparing for his his 11th season at Bates.

