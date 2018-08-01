Friends, siblings describe Portland man who died of stab wound as ‘good’ and ‘generous’

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 1, 2018 10:04 am

Updated: August 1, 2018 10:10 am

PORTLAND, Maine — Using candles and balloons, family and friends came together to say goodbye to a life taken too soon.

Hearts were heavy as flowers and balloons were laid at the scene where 22-year-old Patrick Lobor died from a stab wound following a car crash on Saturday. Portland police described the death as not suspicious, but the man’s father said Tuesday family members “disagree with their conclusion that there was no crime committed.”

Loved ones lit candles at Munjoy South basketball courts to remember the life of Lobor.

Family and friends shared their memories of Patrick, describing him as a basketball star, a humble guy with pure energy.

“For all the time I’ve known him, he was such a generous guy,” Thiwat Gach Thiwat said. “If you needed anything, it could be a car ride, money, food, it doesn’t matter he was gonna be there for you, anyway that he could be.”

Lobor’s siblings prepared a vigil and say life won’t be the same. The family lost another member in 2014, when Lobor’s older brother, Richard, was murdered.

“It’s hard to take in, and it’s hard to lose a brother,” sister Lily Lobor said. “Not just one but two. Like I said, my soul is gone with him. I don’t know how to express it any more honestly.”

While Lobor’s family’s is grieving, they say they’re grateful for the community’s support through such a tough time.

“He was a good brother to me,” brother William Lobor said. “I couldn’t have wished for another brother like him, and may he rest in peace.”

Lobor’s funeral is set for August 11.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

