Bridgton beach closed because of high levels of E. coli

By CBS 13 • August 1, 2018 7:21 am

There will be no cooling off in the waters of Highland Lake in Bridgton on Wednesday. The public beach is closed because a recent test showed high levels of E. coli bacteria.

It’s the third beach closure in as many weeks.

Officials found E. coli bacteria levels above the acceptable limit after testing was done Monday.

This isn’t the first closure of the summer in Bridgton.

Just last month, Woods Pond Beach was closed after norovirus sickened 97 people after they swam there.

A public beach on Pleasant Lake in Otisfield also closed in July because of E. coli bacteria.

Officials say swimming lessons that are normally held at Highland Lake Beach have been moved to Salmon Point.

Highland Lake Beach will remain open for picnicking and the boat launch also will stay open.

Town officials say they do not know what’s causing the high levels of E. coli bacteria, but birds and low water levels may have played a role.

Town officials sent out samples to be tested and are expecting those results back on Wednesday.

