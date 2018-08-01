Richmond, Sagadahoc County cruisers seriously damaged during welfare check

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 1, 2018 2:24 pm

Updated: August 1, 2018 4:09 pm

Two cruisers from the Richmond Police Department and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office were seriously damaged Tuesday night after a man allegedly backed into one twice, pushing that cruiser into another.

Richmond police officer Michail Grizkewitsch and deputy Steve Thibeau of the sheriff’s office pulled into a driveway on River Road in Richmond at about 6:20 p.m. to do a welfare check, according to Richmond police Sgt. James Donnell.

They discovered the resident of the home, Justin Scott, 35, in his vehicle in the driveway.

“As soon as Grizkewitsch pulled in, [Scott] backed up and pushed [the Richmond] cruiser 10 to 15 feet,” Donnell said. “Then he drove forward and backed up again.”

Each collision with the Richmond cruiser pushed the vehicle into the Sagadahoc County cruiser, Donnell said, causing “a lot” of damage to both.

No one was injured, but Scott was taken to an undisclosed hospital and will be transferred to Two Bridges Regional Jail. He faces two charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and two charges of aggravated criminal mischief.

Donnell said bail will be set at $10,000 cash and that Scott would be arraigned later this week.

The Sagadahoc County cruiser was driven from the scene, but the Richmond cruiser had to be towed, he said.

