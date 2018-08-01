Mid-Maine
Two people seriously injured in Cornville crash

Somerset County Sheriff's Office | BDN
Two people were trapped and unconscious in a vehicle .that was on its side and smoking when officials arrived to help them.
By CBS 13

Two people were trapped and unconscious in a vehicle that was on its side and smoking when officials arrived to help them Tuesday afternoon.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a single-vehicle crash on Beckwith Road in Cornville.

The two occupants were removed from the car and brought to Redington-Fairview Hospital.

The driver, 33-year-old Tia Nadeau of Canaan, and the passenger, 53-year-old Kelly Lowe of Skowhegan, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

