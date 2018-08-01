Boater recovered from Eddington pond has been identified

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Kaylie Reese , BDN Staff • August 1, 2018 8:08 am

The Maine Warden Service has identified the boater whose body was recovered from Chemo Pond in Eddington on Tuesday, according to a local media report.

Eugene Hill, 54, of Brewer died when he jumped into the water Monday evening to help another person who was struggling to swim, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

Hill went into the water but never resurfaced. His body was found early Tuesday morning in about 20 feet of water. Wardens used an underwater device to find him.

