Thomas College softball coach steps down after 10 seasons

BDN Sports • July 31, 2018 1:00 am

WATERVILLE, Maine — Terry Parlin on Monday announced that he is stepping down as the head softball coach at Thomas College after 10 seasons.

Parlin’s teams compiled a 159-198-3 overall record and 85-47-2 mark in North Atlantic Conference play. He was twice selected as the NAC coach of the year (2011, 2016).

Parlin directed the Terriers to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2017 after they claimed the NAC championship.

“I have really enjoyed my 10 years as a part of the Thomas community,” Parlin said in a release. “There are so many people to thank for this great experience. Our softball program is in a great place where I feel they can compete with anyone in the conference and beyond.”

Parlin has worked in a variety of roles at Thomas as both a coach and an athletic administrator. He was head coach of the women’s soccer team in 2009, and served as an assistant in 2002 and 2008. He coached the baseball team in 1978.

Parlin also served as an interim athletic director, assistant athletic director, athletic facilities coordinator, scheduling coordinator, event manager and athletic transportation coordinator.

“I would like to thank Terry for all he has done for Thomas College and wish him well on his retirement,” Thomas Director of Athletics Shanda Ness said in a release. “He has done an incredible job building a very competitive softball program as well as being a very dedicated member of the athletic department. He will be missed!”

Bates soccer hires Sheikh

LEWISTON — Tyler Sheikh was announced as the ninth head coach of the Bates College men’s soccer program on Monday.

The Connecticut native has been the head coach at Knox College in Illinois since 2015. Sheikh, who played at Division I Quinnipiac University, led his teams to a 39-10-9 record, including a 22-2-4 mark in Midwest Conference play.

He was head coach at Illinois College in 2014, and prior to that he served as head coach of both men’s and women’s soccer at Mount Aloysius College in Pennsylvania for two years. He holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Connecticut.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyler to the Bobcat family,” Bates College Director of Athletics Jason Fein said in a release. “Not only have his teams excelled on the field, but the search committee was also impressed by his passion for educating and supporting the entire person, in all academic and personal pursuits. His commitment to community service, social justice and alumni engagement all helped make him a terrific fit for Bates.”

Bates opens the 2018 season at home Sept. 5 against the University of Maine at Farmington, followed by its NESCAC opener at home against Hamilton Sept. 8.

“I’ve always felt a pull to the NESCAC, the best conference in the country,” Sheikh said in a release, referring to the New England Small College Athletic Conference. “Six years ago, an opportunity like this was kind of a pipe dream. Now I feel prepared to realize a goal for me and my budding family: to return home to New England and work with the young men at Bates.”

Sheikh succeeds Stewart Flaherty, who resigned in June to take an assistant coaching position at Dartmouth College.

