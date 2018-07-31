Selectmen threaten to evict gravel pit manager if he doesn’t offer more details about cleanup

Google Streetview | BDN Google Streetview | BDN

By Deborah McDermott, The York Weekly • July 31, 2018 9:55 am

YORK, Maine — Selectmen said the former owner of a gravel pit has not lived up to his part of the bargain in terms of cleaning up the site, and they want to see a lot more information from him when they meet Aug. 13. Otherwise, they could move to kick him off the property that the town now owns due to unpaid property taxes.

That was the upshot of a brief discussion at the last Board of Selectmen’s meeting, after the board did not receive more detailed cleanup documentation that was to be supplied by David Ramsdell of Ramsdell Stones and Gravel on Granite Lane.

Ramsdell, through attorney Wendy Moulton, did provide a timetable last June for cleanup, with benchmark dates included. However, board Chairman Todd Frederick said recently that the board was looking for a lot more specificity.

“That document was pretty thin. We talked about a tighter timetable, with information about who was going to clean up what and how, and where was it going,” said Frederick. “We were looking for cradle to grave information. Wendy was going to get that to the town manager and that didn’t happen. The phone has been silent.”

Moulton this week said she did not know the issue was on the July 9 agenda, and she declined further comment.

The town has owned the property since 2015, and Ramsdell owes approximately $30,000 in back taxes. In May, town and state regulatory officials visited the site and found that, rather than remove items as required by a 2016 cease and desist order, Ramsdell had added items to the property. This includes scrap metal, junk vehicles, construction debris, asphalt and more.

“It’s going on three years now and we’re sending the message that you aren’t living up to your end of the bargain,” said Frederick. “We always want someone to be able to redeem their property. But there needs to be communication.”

Frederick said there is a risk that the town could be responsible for the cleanup if it orders Ramsdell off the property, but that might be recouped later on through sale.

He said he hoped that Ramsdell would attend the Aug. 13 meeting with the detailed plan in hand.

