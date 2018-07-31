Maine farm sued after girl allegedly thrown from horse, breaking skull and spine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 31, 2018 6:00 am

A New York couple is suing the owner of a Maine farm where their daughter allegedly broke her skull and spine after being thrown from a horse.

Last week, Laura and Andrew Davey, of the Albany area, filed a federal lawsuit against Rocky Ridge Farm, claiming its proprietor was negligent in running a riding tour that ended with the parents and their daughter being unhorsed.

During a 2016 visit to the York County farm, the family claims that their horses broke into a run after their guide instructed the animals to “trot.”

The suit claims that the daughter, who had never ridden before and is identified as S.D. in court records, then fell off the side of the horse and hit her head on the ground. She was knocked out by the fall and taken to Maine Medical Center, where doctors diagnosed her with an injury to and bleeding in the brain, three broken spinal vertebrae, as well as a broken skull, arm and jaw, the suit states.

The girl’s medical bills have exceeded $680,000 and she remains “mentally and physically compromised,” according to the court complaint.

The Darvey parents do not claim to have been injured in the suit. They are alleging three counts of negligence and asking for a jury to award an unspecified amount of money in damages.

A lawyer for the Darveys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. A call and message to a number listed for Rocky Ridge Farm was not immediately returned.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.