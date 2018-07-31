Maine and NH piano owners finding it ‘hard to grid of’ them

Ioanna Raptis | Portsmouth Herald Ioanna Raptis | Portsmouth Herald

By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald • July 31, 2018 7:56 am

Once a fixture in the American home, pianos are easy to find for cheap these days and those who own them are having trouble finding people take them off their hands.

Roger Ward of Barrington, New Hampshire, said he has been trying to give away his Kohler & Campbell upright piano for free for the last two years. He offered it to his Elks lodge and his American Legion post, but they were not interested. He said a former worker of his was “all charged up” to take the piano for his daughter, who is learning how to play, but that never materialized.

The Chickering & Sons baby grand piano in Jeff Curran’s York summer home is selling for $150, or best offer, on Craigslist. He has also tried donating the piano to a church and a family friend.

“It’s hard to get rid of one,” said Curran.

Ward’s and Curran’s listings are among dozens on Craigslist and other sites like Facebook, pianos selling for cheap or being offered for free. A trend of unwanted pianos has been felt across the nation for years, according to news reports.

The National Association of Music Merchants reports merchandisers sold 364,500 pianos in 1909, but it’s been a steady slide since, picking up speed in the 21st century.

Chalise Zolezzi, director of public relations and social media for NAMM, said recent data shows total piano sales, including digital pianos, have been at a high for the past 10 years. Still, according to Statista, there were 95,518 sales of acoustic pianos in the United States in 2005 and just 31,530 in 2017.

Not all pianos find homes. Kevin Finkenaur of Liberty Bell Moving & Storage of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, said his company hauls dozens of pianos a week, and about one in 10 of those are sent to a local transfer station or are broken down for wood and scrap metal.

Paul Dykstra, who also teaches piano in Portsmouth and who previously sold pianos for Yamaha, said Yamaha sold fewer acoustic pianos as years went by because customers were instead buying electric pianos. He said the digitization of music over the decades, as well as the increase in activities available to young people, has pulled attention away from the acoustic piano and the music for which it was designed.

“The serious kids, the kids who are into serious classical piano, that number has gone down,” said Dykstra. “It’s too many things competing for their time.”

Dykstra believes fewer families with acoustic pianos does not equate to fewer children with opportunities to learn classical music. Rather, he believes it merely weeds out those who are less serious about music meant to be played on an acoustic piano whose interest would have eventually dwindled.

He said budding pianists will always eventually learn that the rich dynamic of an acoustic piano is not easily replicated digitally without buying a keyboard worth thousands of dollars, and even higher-end keyboards are still not quite the same.

“If you want to play Rachmaninoff, you’re not going to be able to do that digitally,” said Dykstra. “There’s still no way out of a Steinway.”

For those students who want to play an acoustic piano, Portsmouth piano teacher John Heath said the low demand for pianos makes now a better time than ever to acquire one.

“It’s a matter of finding a piano that’s in good enough shape,” said Heath, as many pianos on the market are aged and require attention from a piano technician. “There’s tons of them out there.”

