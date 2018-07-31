Woman who died in Raymond crash has been identified

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • July 31, 2018 6:46 am

The woman who died Monday in a crash in Raymond has been identified.

Dioni Javiera Araya Arriagada, 30, was traveling northbound on Cape Road about 8:40 a.m. when she went off the right side of the road on a curve, overcorrected and crashed head-on into a southbound Ford F550 towing a trailer, driven by Franklin Everett, 70, of Bridgton, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Attempts to save Araya Arriagada’s life were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Everett and a passenger in his truck were not injured. Araya Arriagada was alone in her vehicle at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Maine State Police.

