Family of dead Portland man suspect crime where police see ‘no foul play’

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 31, 2018 2:36 pm

Updated: July 31, 2018 3:29 pm

The family of a Portland man who died of a stab wound after a weekend car crash don’t agree with police that nothing appears suspicious about his death.

Patrick Lobor, 22, died after a three-vehicle collision on Riverside Street Saturday afternoon. He was reportedly seen exiting the car with a knife sticking out of his chest before collapsing in the street.

On Monday, Portland police said that the state medical examiner’s office found that Lobor was killed by stab wound but said his death “does not appear suspicious” — an idea his father rejected Tuesday.

“Our family respect the work of Portland Police Department, but we disagree with their conclusion that there was no crime committed,” Robert Lado Lobor said in a written statement. “The information we received and what the police shared with the media raises more questions than answers.”

The elder Lobor said that police briefed the family on the autopsy report and said that his son was behaving normally when they were running errands less than two hours before the crash.

On Monday, Lt. Robert Martin said that police “are confident there was no foul play” but he would not explain further how Lobor was stabbed and why it doesn’t appear suspicious. He declined to comment Tuesday.

