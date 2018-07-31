Police identify Canadian family who died in Greenville plane crash

WVII-TV/ABC7 via AP | BDN WVII-TV/ABC7 via AP | BDN

Local police have identified the three adults who died when their small plane crashed in Greenville Monday morning.

Pilot Joseph Robertson, 58, and his wife, Anita Robertson, 58, and their daughter Laura Robertson, 24, died when their twin-engine propellor plane crash-landed in a field outside the Greenville Municipal Airport Monday morning, according to Greenville police Chief Jeff Pomerleau and Carman Adair, Joseph Robertson’s longtime business partner.

All three adults are from Ontario, Canada. The couple is survived by two adult sons, Adair said.

The plane had departed from Pembroke, Ontario, on Monday morning and was passing over Maine on its way to Prince Edward Island’s Charlottetown Airport. The family was headed from their lake house to visit friends on Prince Edward Island, Adair said.

