Injured hiker airlifted off Katahdin

By Kaylie Reese , BDN Staff • July 31, 2018 7:35 am

A woman was flown by helicopter off Abol Trail on Mount Katahdin Monday morning.

The woman, 47, called 911 late Sunday to report a knee injury and exhaustion, Fox Bangor reports. She was brought down from the mountain by a Maine Forest Service helicopter and then taken to a nearby hospital.

She has not been identified.

Baxter State Park rangers, Maine Forest Service and the Millinocket Fire Department aided in her rescue, according to the report.

