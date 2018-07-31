Piscataquis
Injured hiker airlifted off Katahdin

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
By Kaylie Reese, BDN Staff

A woman was flown by helicopter off Abol Trail on Mount Katahdin Monday morning.

The woman, 47, called 911 late Sunday to report a knee injury and exhaustion, Fox Bangor reports. She was brought down from the mountain by a Maine Forest Service helicopter and then taken to a nearby hospital.

She has not been identified.

Baxter State Park rangers, Maine Forest Service and the Millinocket Fire Department aided in her rescue, according to the report.

Comments

