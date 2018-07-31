Navy awards Bath Iron Works almost $8M for more design work on new frigate

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • July 31, 2018 1:38 pm

Bath Iron Works and four other shipyards competing to design the Navy’s new frigate were awarded additional funding on Monday for additional work on its proposed ship design.

The Navy awarded Bath Iron Works $7.95 million for further conceptual design work for the guided missile frigate FFG(X), according to a release from the Department of Defense.

The bulk of the additional work will be performed in Bath, with 10 percent in Spain and 9 percent in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. It is expected to be completed by June 2019.

BIW is working with Spanish ship designer Navantia on the design.

At the time of the initial award in February, the U.S. Navy said the conceptual design contracts would allow the Navy to better understand the cost and capabilities of the design options, and inform the final specifications for the vessels’ construction at a cost of no more than $950 million each.

The construction contract, to be awarded next year, would be worth about $15 billion to the company that wins it.

The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) in Washington, D.C., also awarded additional funding to Austal USA LLC of Mobile, Alabama ($6.4 million); Huntington Ingalls Inc. of Pascagoula, Mississippi ($7.997 million); Lockheed Martin Inc. of Baltimore, Maryland ($6.97 million); and Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin ($7.98 million).

The Pentagon will award $2.6 million in fiscal year 2018 for research, development, test and evaluation, according to the release.

Bath Iron Works referred all questions to the U.S. Navy.

In fiscal year 2020, a full and open competition for detail design and construction by a single shipbuilder of the frigate will be awarded, according to NAVSEA spokesman Alan Baribeau.

