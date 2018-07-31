Authorities tight-lipped about inmate’s June death at minimum-security prison

Courtesy of Maine Department of Corrections Courtesy of Maine Department of Corrections

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 31, 2018 3:01 pm

More than a month after an inmate died at a minimum-security Maine prison, authorities are yet to release any information about the cause of his death.

The Maine State Police continue to investigate Dana Bartlett’s death at the Bolduc Correctional Facility but have so far been unwilling to elaborate on what led up to it. No one has been charged with a related crime.

“No update,” police spokesman Stephen McCausland wrote in an email Tuesday.

Since Bartlett’s death was announced June 24, the Department of Corrections and Maine Attorney General’s office have likewise declined to comment beyond saying that the matter remains under investigation.

At the time of his death, Bartlett was three months into serving a 16-month sentence for operating a motor vehicle after habitual revocation and for theft, according to the corrections department.

