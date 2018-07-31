Police: Driver assaulted Sedgwick family because they complained about his squealing tires

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 31, 2018 4:02 pm

SEDGWICK, Maine — A driver attacked four family members last week because he objected to complaints about his squealing tires, state police said Tuesday.

The family of four suffered minor injuries in the road-rage assaults at their home on Graytown Road at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Roderick P. Charette of Troop J in Ellsworth said Tuesday.

Police are looking for “a male in a black pick-up truck,” Charette said. Investigators have charges ready to press but haven’t identified the suspect, Charette said.

Charette and a woman who identified herself as the mother of the family declined to provide details of the alleged assault.

“We were just home. We did not know this person,” said the woman, who appeared to have two bruised eyes. “There were no prior problems with anyone.”

State police ask that anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect to call Trooper Owen Reed at 207-973-3700. Reed and Trooper Hunter Belanger are handling the investigation.

