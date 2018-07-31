Death of woman who washed ashore in Trenton ruled a suicide

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 31, 2018 5:52 pm

The death of the 88-year-old Trenton woman whose body washed ashore in Trenton earlier this month was ruled a suicide.

The official cause of death was drowning, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Her body was found on the shore adjacent to the Oak Point Road in Trenton at about 9:40 a.m. June 18. It was originally reported as being on the mudflats off Goose Cove, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the discovery of the body.

