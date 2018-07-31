Teen dies in Calais crash

An 18-year-old from Robbinston died in a single-vehicle crash in Calais early Tuesday morning, police said.
Addison Coty was driving a 2006 Volvo station wagon southbound on River Road about 2:03 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and crashed into several trees, according to the Calais Police Department.
Coty was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed is believed to be a factor, Calais police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
