Down East
July 31, 2018
Down East Latest News | Poll Questions | Earwigs | Plane Crash | Maine Lobster Fest
Down East

Teen dies in Calais crash

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

An 18-year-old from Robbinston died in a single-vehicle crash in Calais early Tuesday morning, police said.

Addison Coty was driving a 2006 Volvo station wagon southbound on River Road about 2:03 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and crashed into several trees, according to the Calais Police Department.

Coty was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed is believed to be a factor, Calais police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like