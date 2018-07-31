Teen dies in Calais crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • July 31, 2018 9:09 am

An 18-year-old from Robbinston died in a single-vehicle crash in Calais early Tuesday morning, police said.

Addison Coty was driving a 2006 Volvo station wagon southbound on River Road about 2:03 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and crashed into several trees, according to the Calais Police Department.

Coty was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed is believed to be a factor, Calais police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

