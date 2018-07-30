Coastal Landscape hands Bangor Coffee News first loss in American Legion state tourney

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

July 30, 2018 11:02 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Coastal Landscape of Portland rallied for two runs in the top of the 10th and then held on to defeat Bangor Coffee News 5-3 in the American Legion baseball state senior tourney at Husson University’s Winkin Complex on Monday night.

Coastal is now 3-0 in the tourney and handed Bangor (2-1) its first loss.

Bangor will take on Yankee Ford of South Portland at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and then Bessey Motors of South Paris will battle Coastal at 7 p.m.

The winners advance to Wednesday’s championship round.

In Monday’s earlier elimination games, Bessey Motors beat R.H. Foster-Hampden 7-6 and Yankee Ford defeated Pastime of Lewiston 7-5.

Coastal Landscape 5, Bangor Coffee News 3

Griffin Watson and Tim Greenlaw each recorded two hits to spark Coastal with Watson driving in a run. Dylan Francoeur and Barbecue Yee also had RBIs.

Zach Ireland doubled and drove in two runs for Bangor while Tyler Parke notched two hits. Jacob Munroe also had a hit and an RBI.

Coastal starting pitcher Conner MacDonald turned in a solid effort, scattering four hits and three runs over six innings. He struck out six and walked three. Luke Hill earned the win with three scoreless innings in relief and Yee notched a save.

Bessey Motors 7, R.H. Foster-Hampden 6

Janek Luksza pitched a complete game and singled twice with two runs scored and an RBI as Bessey Motors of South Paris built an early lead and held on to edge R.H. Foster-Hampden in an elimination game.

Bessey Motors scored three runs in the first inning and made it 4-0 in the top of the fourth before R.H. Foster drew within 4-3 with one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Bessey Motors extended its lead back to 7-3 with two runs in the sixth and one in the top of the seventh before Luksza withstood a three-run R.H. Foster rally in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the win.

Ashton Kenniston doubled, singled and scored twice for Bessey Motors while Hunter LeBossiere singled twice and hit a sacrifice fly with two RBIs. Jonny Pruett also had two RBIs for the winners.

Derek Gendreau had three singles and scored twice for R.H. Foster while Brandon Smith doubled and singled with three RBIs and two runs scored. Barrett Grant added two singles and two RBIs.

Yankee Ford 7, Pastime 5

Yankee Ford of South Portland rallied from a 5-0 second-inning deficit to defeat Pastime of Lewiston in the day’s first elimination game,

Pastime scored all of its runs in the top of the second but Yankee Ford chipped away and snapped a 5-5 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Will Snyder and a sacrifice fly by Cam King.

Yankee Ford starter Brandon Burrell rebounded from Pastime’s second-inning uprising with four scoreless innings to get the win, with Riley Hasson earning the save.

Hasson also doubled and singled twice with two RBIs, while Snyder and Nolan Brown each singled twice for Yankee Ford.

Lucas Francis and Brock Belanger each singled twice for Pastime while Brodi Frainas had two RBIs.