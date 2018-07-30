Tuesday, July 31, 2018: LePage’s election meddling, vote against bullies, Trump’s treasonous behavior

July 30, 2018 8:02 am

LePage’s election meddling

Who needs foreign operatives undermining our elections, when we’ve got Gov. Paul LePage tipping the scale in favor of mostly GOP big money candidates? I donated to clean campaign candidates through the state government website and, by golly, the state should release Clean Election funds now when they are most crucial to campaigns. There ought to a be a law. Oh wait — there is.

On his way out the door, the term-limited LePage — with no sign yet of an appointment from President Donald Trump — is taking his typical scorched earth policy toward regular order and common decency. Good riddance.

Where are the big money candidates demanding a relatively fair fight and the rule of law?

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor

Trump’s treasonous behavior

During the Helsinki summit, Americans saw the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, behaving in ways that are tantamount to treason.

Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and instituted a wide-scale propaganda campaign to disrupt our political discourse. Trump has known absolutely, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Vladimir Putin directly ordered a cyberattack against our free and fair elections. Trump has known this since Jan. 6, 2017, two weeks before his inauguration.

Russia is our No. 1 enemy whose primary desire is to destroy the democracies of Europe and the United States. Russia send spies to infiltrate social, religious and political action groups, fuels corruption and sends money to buy politicians, works to destroy NATO and the European Union.

Make no mistake, we are at war with Russia. By knowingly and repeatedly lying to the American people about cyberattacks and Russia’s role in meddling with our elections, Trump is giving aid and comfort to the Russian cause to destroy democracy.

And that is the definition of treason.

It’s time for the president and all those who support the president to prove to us that he is not a Russian asset.

Let the Republicans remember that they have taken a solemn oath to support and defend our Constitution over and above all other considerations.

The Republicans need to decide if they are the party of patriots or the party of empty loyalty to themselves.

Our liberty is not for sacrifice.

Melissa Berky

Bangor

Vote against bullies

I owe allegiance to no party, so I am not confused. I am an unenrolled Maine voter. During my 67 years, I have seen bullies on school playgrounds, bullies in the marketplace, bullies at social gatherings and bullies in politics. I know a bully when I see one.

Additionally, I have learned who to trust. Individuals who change the supposed facts frequently and contradict themselves when new facts show their previous statements were in error are not individuals to be trusted. As an adult, I must decide who to trust, whose word is true between others who claim opposing truths.

What is clear to me from the past year to the present is that a vote for a Republican is a vote for Russia. Republicans support President Donald Trump; Trump supports Russia (Vladimir Putin). Support Republicans and you support Russia.

The Democratic Party is schizophrenic. Mega donors fight to defeat working-class “progressives.” Where is party unity?

The reality is that a great many more people do not have thousands of dollars to give to all candidates they want to support, but big corporations and billionaires can give thousands of dollars to many.

I can only give a little and mostly in state, but I hate bullies in Maine politics. So, all I can do is encourage working-class voters to vote against bullies. Ranked-choice voting limits bullying and improves the voice of working-class citizens. I invite hard working-class citizens to vote for those who support ranked-choice voting, who support America over Russia.

Ward Jarman

Searsmont