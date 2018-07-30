York
July 30, 2018
York

Maine police seek new tips on unsolved 1974 homicide of teen

Image courtesy of Maine State Police
Charles Mace
By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald

KITTERY, Maine — Nineteen-year-old Charles Mace was last seen alive on July 28, 1974, being forced into a car in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. His body was discovered on Sept. 23, 1974, off Betty Welch Road in Kittery.

The Mace case is the latest of unsolved homicide reminders from Maine state police, who are using death/disappearance anniversaries as opportunities to let the public know of cases that remain open, said public information officer Stephen McCausland.

Anyone with information about Mace’s death is asked to contact Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit – South, 1 Game Farm Road in Gray, or call them at (800) 228-0857 or (207) 657-3030.

A tip line is also available at www.maine.gov/dps/msp/criminal_investigation/report_crime/cid1.html.

Comments

