Night work begins on Maine highways

John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Caitlin Rogers • July 30, 2018 9:54 am

Updated: July 30, 2018 9:56 am

The state began its annual work of striping and stenciling state highways on Sunday night.

Sections of Interstate 395 from Bangor to Brewer and Interstate 95 from Newport to Old Town will be affected. The work is scheduled to last until Aug. 5 and work hours will be from 8 p.m. to no later than 6 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Work from Bangor to Brewer will be limited to interchange ramps, while the work from Newport to Old Town will be on both the main line and the ramps. The stretch of I-95 between Augusta and Newport will be on both the main line and ramps.

In southern Maine, the work will affect Interstate 295 in Portland, and I-295 ramps from Falmouth north to West Gardiner, as well as the Scarborough, Maine Mall and Falmouth connectors. Crews will also work on Route 1 in Brunswick from Exit 28 to Pleasant Street.

No lanes are expected to be closed for the road work, according to Ted Talbot, spokesman for the Department of Transportation.

