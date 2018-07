CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 30, 2018 11:38 am

A woman was killed after a crash in Raymond Monday morning, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 30-year-old, who police did not identify immediately Monday morning, veered off Cape Road, overcorrected and hit a truck head-on, deputies said.

A portion of Cape Road is closed as crews reconstruct the crash.

