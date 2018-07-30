Portland man died of stab wound, ‘does not appear suspicious,’ police say

WGME | CBS 13 WGME | CBS 13

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 30, 2018 4:06 pm

Updated: July 30, 2018 4:35 pm

The fatal stab wound to the chest of a Portland man who died after a weekend car crash “does not appear suspicious,” police said.

Patrick Lobor, 22, died after a three-vehicle collision on Riverside Street Saturday afternoon, when a witness to the collision told CBS 13 that they saw him get out of his car with a knife sticking out of his chest.

On Monday, the state medical examiner’s office ruled that Lobor’s death was caused by a stabbing, a police spokesman said.

The 22-year-old’s death is still under investigation but police “are confident there was no foul play,” according to Lt. Robert Martin. He did not immediately respond to questions Monday afternoon.

Our hearts are heavy. Another life lost too soon. Patrick brought smiles and love to so many. He is missed and we are reminded to lean on one another during these times.

RAM Family…ALWAYS

RIP our brother pic.twitter.com/ppHdhaEZ9u — Deering Athletics (@DeeringAthletic) July 29, 2018

Lobor was the only person to die following the crash. The driver and passenger of a second car were taken to the hospital and eventually released, while the third driver was uninjured, Martin said.

Police are asking anyone that witnessed the accident or had contact with Lobor to contact the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

