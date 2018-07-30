Portland
July 30, 2018
Portland Latest News
Portland

Portland man died of stab wound, ‘does not appear suspicious,’ police say

WGME | CBS 13
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 28, 2018, at Brighton Avenue and Riverside Street in Portland.
By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
Updated:

The fatal stab wound to the chest of a Portland man who died after a weekend car crash “does not appear suspicious,” police said.

Patrick Lobor, 22, died after a three-vehicle collision on Riverside Street Saturday afternoon, when a witness to the collision told CBS 13 that they saw him get out of his car with a knife sticking out of his chest.

On Monday, the state medical examiner’s office ruled that Lobor’s death was caused by a stabbing, a police spokesman said.

The 22-year-old’s death is still under investigation but police “are confident there was no foul play,” according to Lt. Robert Martin. He did not immediately respond to questions Monday afternoon.

[Portland man dies after 3-car crash]

Lobor was the only person to die following the crash. The driver and passenger of a second car were taken to the hospital and eventually released, while the third driver was uninjured, Martin said.

Police are asking anyone that witnessed the accident or had contact with Lobor to contact the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

