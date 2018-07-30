Autopsy results expected to shed light on Portland man’s death

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 30, 2018 9:58 am

Autopsy results are expected to be released Monday that could shed more light on a crash in Portland Saturday.

A man who was involved in the crash died, but police say they don’t believe the crash killed him.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Riverside Street and Brighton Avenue in Portland.

Police say three cars were involved.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 22-year-old Patrick Lobor, was killed, but police say they are not classifying it as a traffic fatality at this time. They say they don’t believe he died because of the crash.

A witness told CBS 13 when Lobor got out of his car, he was bleeding and had a knife sticking out of his chest. He eventually collapsed in the middle of the intersection.

Lobor was a former basketball player for Deering High School. His former coach says they are dealing with the loss and the many questions surrounding his death.

“It’s tough to lose a great kid like that. Basketball aside, he was just a wonderful young man and it’s a big loss for the community,” Deering High Basketball Coach Todd Wing said.

Lobor’s family has seen tragedy before. Just four years ago, his brother was shot to death at an apartment also on Brighton Avenue.

Portland police say they expect autopsy results to be released Monday.

