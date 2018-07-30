3 killed when plane bound for Prince Edward Island crashes in Greenville

Town of Greenville | BDN Town of Greenville | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 30, 2018 12:12 pm

Updated: July 30, 2018 12:38 pm

Three people were killed in a plane crash Monday morning, police said.

The Greenville Police Department confirmed that a plane crashed at the Greenville Municipal Airport but referred all questions to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Three people died in the crash, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Several state troopers were sent to assist Greenville police in the crash investigation, he said.

The plane, an Aerostar AEST, was headed to Charlottetown Airport on Prince Edward Island from Pembroke Airport in Pembroke, Ontario, when it crashed on approach to the airport around 11 a.m., the FAA said. All three people on board were killed.

In 2011, David Finnegan of Woburn, Massachusetts, died when the Cessna 172M he was piloting crashed near Greenville Municipal Airport.

