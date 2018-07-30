Woman reports hallucinations at NH water park, taken to hospital

Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald

By Elizabeth Dinan, Portsmouth Herald • July 30, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — Firefighters transported a woman to the hospital Sunday after she reported hallucinating due to her ingestion of a “pot brownie.”

The call was made to police on July 29 at about 5:30 p.m. by someone who was with the woman at the Water Country amusement park. Deputy Fire Chief James Heinz said firefighters responded to Water Country and were directed to a 34-year-old woman who reported she was experiencing hallucinations after eating a pot brownie.

Heinz said firefighters, who are also emergency medical technicians, “have no way of knowing” if marijuana in a brownie led to the woman’s emergency. He said responding firefighters did transport the woman by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Police Capt. Frank Warchol warned people against ingesting foods with unknown ingredients. He said “just because someone says” a food item contains something, doesn’t mean that’s true.

“That could be the last thing they eat,” Warchol warned.

