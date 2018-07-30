Lewiston-Auburn
July 30, 2018
Police identify woman found dead in Auburn pond

Stock image | Pixabay
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
A 34-year-old New Gloucester woman has been identified after her body was found Sunday in an Auburn pond, police said Monday.

The body of Jessica Gallant was discovered floating in the pond, called The Basin, early Sunday morning, said Deputy Chief Jason Moen of the Auburn Police Department. Fishermen near the shoreline found her body, he said. The pond off Holbrook Road is adjacent to Lake Auburn.

It could take up to four weeks for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta to determine her cause of death, pending the results of a toxicological exam, Moen said.

The Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit is assisting local authorities in the investigation of Gallant’s death.

