Family assaulted in ‘road rage’ incident in Sedgwick, police say

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 30, 2018 11:18 am

A couple and their two children were attacked Sunday in Sedgwick in what the Maine State Police are calling “a road-rage type incident.”

The four victims, whom investigators declined to identify, were outside their home on Graytown Road when the assault occurred at about 7 p.m. They were treated and released from Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, Trooper Owen Reed said.

Their injuries were not life-threatening, Reed said.

“The public is not in danger,” Reed said Monday. “We hope to have the suspect identified by the end of the day and coordinate the arrest and charges by the end of the week.”

Also known as Route 175, Graytown Road runs through Sedgwick between the Hancock County towns of Brooksville and West Brooklin near Jericho Bay and opposite Deer Isle.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the attack are asked to call state police at 973-3700. All calls will be kept confidential.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.