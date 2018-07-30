Bangor hires new assistant city manager

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • July 30, 2018 3:39 pm

A city human resources officer has accepted the position of assistant city manager.

Rich Cromwell, 41, took the job July 24 after being the only internal applicant. He replaces Michael Crooker, who resigned earlier this month.

Cromwell’s starting salary is $84,747. He was appointed by City Manager Cathy Conlow, and the council is slated to ratify his contract at its next meeting on Aug. 13.

Cromwell, who lives in Dexter, was hired as a city human resources officer in August 2016. In the decade prior, he was the HR manager for Macy’s retail stores in Bangor, South Portland and Newington, New Hampshire.

His new role includes directing the Human Resources department. Other responsibilities include assisting Conlow in handling of personnel matters, managing Bangor’s Community Connector bus service and leading negotiations for the city’s labor agreements.

The added responsibility means Cromwell will have more chances to work with residents.

“It excites me because it gets me involved in different things, and there will always be something new,” he said. It means he’ll get to consider, “not just how we impact employees, but citizens as well.”

The human resources officer position left vacant by Cromwell will be advertised internally for five days, and if no candidates apply, it will be advertised publicly.

