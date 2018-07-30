2 men to be sentenced for roles in drug-related killing

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • July 30, 2018 6:40 am

Two men are due to be sentenced for their roles in a drug-related killing in Augusta.

Michael McQuade of Augusta and Damik Davis of New York City will appear in court Monday after pleading guilty to felony murder.

They’re charged in the death of Joseph Marceau. Police officers found his body with his hands and feet bound in an Augusta apartment in November 2015.

Aubrey Armstrong of New York City was sentenced on Friday to 30 years after being convicted of felony murder in Marceau’s death. McQuade and Davis pleaded guilty. A fourth defendant, McQuade’s girlfriend, killed herself in jail.

Under Maine law, a person is guilty of felony murder if a death is caused in the commission of a felony such as robbery, burglary or kidnapping.

