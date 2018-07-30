Trump says he would ‘certainly meet’ with Iran’s Rouhani

Evan Vucci | AP Evan Vucci | AP

The Associated Press • July 30, 2018 3:07 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he would “certainly meet” with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with “no preconditions.”

Trump said during a joint news conference with Italy’s leader that he believes in meetings and pointed to the benefits of recent meetings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The Trump administration withdrew from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran in May, saying it was too generous to Iran. The United States has vowed to boost sanctions until Iran changes its regional policies, including its support for regional militant groups.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.