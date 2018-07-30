Storied Old Port bar Three Dollar Deweys closes after nearly four decades in business

Jake Bleiberg | BDN Jake Bleiberg | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 30, 2018 2:33 pm

Three Dollar Deweys in Portland’s Old Port has closed, according to a sign on the door apparently posted by the owners.

“The family has made the decision to [retire],” the sign reads, in part. “Our family has been honored sharing this time with you. Family traditions have a way of continuing forward…”

Three Dollar Deweys opened in 1980 and is now located at 241 Commercial St.

Co-owner and general manager Donald Barry told the Portland Press Herald Monday the bar closed Saturday night, but declined to comment further.

“We’re in a little bit of shock and everything,” he told the newspaper.

The bar was opened originally by Alan Eames, once described as the “Indiana Jones of beer,” due to his globetrotting searches for diverse and obscure beers, according to his 2007 obituary in the New York Times.

“Mr. Eames, who followed the golden liquid to 44 countries, often told about his perilous trek high in the Andes in pursuit of an ancient brew made from strawberries the size of baseballs,” the obituary read, in part. “Or about Aztecs forbidding drunkenness except among those 52 years of age or older. Or about accounts that said Norse ale was served with garlic to ward off evil.”

Eames wrote seven books on the subject and his Portland bar, which first opened in a different location in the city, was novel at the time for its wide selection of different beers on tap, according to the Press Herald.

BDN editor Seth Koenig contributed to this report.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.