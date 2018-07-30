Hearst to buy Maine TV station

Stock image | Wikipedia Commons Stock image | Wikipedia Commons

By Lori Valigra • July 30, 2018 2:53 pm

Updated: July 30, 2018 2:57 pm

Media conglomerate Hearst said Monday it would expand its presence in Maine by buying WPXT-TV, a television station that serves Portland and Auburn.

The purchase was for an undisclosed amount and is subject to regulatory approval. WPXT-TV is an affiliate of The CW network and is in the 79th largest television market in the United States, according to a Hearst announcement.

The Hearst Television Inc. subsidiary already owns WMTW-TV, the ABC affiliate that serves Portland. It bought that TV station in 2004 for $37.5 million in cash.

Steven R. Swartz, president and CEO of Hearst, and Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television Inc., announced the transaction.

In a statement they said the acquisition of WPXT-TV expands Hearst’s significant presence in New England.

Hearst also owns WCVB-TV, the ABC affiliate in Boston; WMUR-TV, the ABC affiliate serving Manchester, New Hampshire; and two stations serving the Burlington, Vermont/Plattsburgh, New York, TV market: WPTZ-TV, the NBC affiliate; and WNNE-TV, which recently became a CW affiliate.

Hearst Television representatives said they reach nearly one out of every five households in the United States.

“We are excited to strengthen our relationships with The CW, MyNetworkTV and MeTV networks and to increase our presence in Portland and New England,” Wertlieb said. “WMTW has shown strong commitment to serving the Portland/Auburn community, and we believe it will make for an outstanding partner for WPXT as that station continues to grow.”

The acquisition would add a sixth CW affiliate to the Hearst station group, which, in addition to WNNE-TV, includes CW-affiliated stations in Orlando, Florida; Kansas City, Missouri; and the Greensboro/Winston-Salem, North Carolina, television markets as well a digital CW channel in the Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Arkansas, market.

