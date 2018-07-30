Heavy metal ruled the weekend at first-ever Impact Music Festival in Bangor

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • July 30, 2018 2:15 pm

Updated: July 30, 2018 2:19 pm

Three days of some of the loudest, heaviest music around attracted a mostly well-behaved crowd to the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, but only 14 noise complaints over the course of the weekend.

The first-ever Impact Music Festival, the successor to Waterfront Concerts’ previous metal festival, the Rise Above Fest, was held Friday through Sunday, July 27-29. It featured 27 metal and hard rock bands, including headliners Slayer, Lamb of God, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie.

According to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department, the BPD received 14 noise complaints over the three days of the festival. That’s up from 2016 when the metal festival — then two days long — received seven complaints over the course of the weekend. In 2015, 86 complaints were received during Rise Above Fest, and in 2014, BPD received 124 complaints. Data on complaints for the 2017 festival was unavailable.

“We get less complaints now, that’s true. I think people are just getting used to the concerts or they are just tolerating it more,” Betters said. “As for the festival, we had a few fights, and one arrest, and an assault outside the venue on Friday. But for the most part, it was well-managed by the concert staff, and people seemed to have a good time.”

The festival kicked off Friday with five bands, including two out of the “big four” of thrash metal bands: Anthrax and Slayer. Also on the bill were fellow thrash legends Testament, death metal pioneers Napalm Death and contemporary heavy metal favorites Lamb of God. Slayer billed this tour as its “farewell tour,” after 35 years as a band, offering fans one last chance to see the beloved rockers before they throw in the towel.

On Saturday, 11 bands were slated for the day, which kicked off at 1 p.m. with five bands on a smaller stage on the pavilion lawn, including Roseview, Bad Omens, Powerman 5000, Emmure and Hollywood Undead. Main stage acts included Corrosion of Conformity, Trivium and Gojira, with headliners Black Label Society, Three Days Grace and Chevelle. Chevelle and Three Days Grace filled in for Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage, which canceled their entire summer tour after Avenged Sevenfold lead singer M. Shadows was stricken by a severe viral infection that left him “voiceless.”

The metal continued Sunday, with bands including Trove, Miss May I, Pallbearer, Baroness, We Came As Romans, Attila, P.O.D. and Of Mice and Men. Headliners kicked off with metalcore act Underoath leading into two of the most well-known rock acts of all time: a set each from Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie. Manson and Zombie teamed up this year for the second installment of their co-headlining “Twins of Evil” tour — a theatrical, devilishly entertaining night of hard rock, complete with inflatable aliens, puppets, light-up church pulpits and lots of horror imagery. Zombie and Manson closed out the night during Zombie’s set with a duet cover of the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter.”

A number of members of various bands were spotted out and about in Bangor over the course of the weekend. On Sunday. Brett Campbell, singer and guitarist for doom metal band Pallbearer, visited Dallas Seger’s Freeman’s Mountain Guitars shop in Bangor to test drive some of the local luthier’s acclaimed instruments. On Friday, Scott Ian, guitarist, vocalist and co-founder of Anthrax, stopped by several downtown Bangor shops, including bookstore Gerald Winters and Son to check out some rare Stephen King books and memorabilia.

The next concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion are Kid Rock and A Thousand Horses, set for Friday, Aug. 3, and Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini, set for Sunday, Aug. 5.

