Winterport driver nudges ahead for Speedway 95 victory

July 29, 2018 8:28 pm

HERMON, Maine — Driving a new car he has been building while competing with another, Joey Doyon of Winterport showed the fans his latest creation had the good stuff as he held off Skowhegan’s Kris Matchett in a final-lap feature race at Speedway 95 on Saturday night.

Doyon took the point in the 40-lap Dysart’s Late Model feature when he wrestled the lead from pole-sitter Asa Jones of Sullivan on a 10th-lap restart. Doyon held the lead as Deane Smart of Bradley and Dana Wilbur of Frankfort battled for second and third with Matchett watching from fourth.

On lap 32, Smart’s engine erupted, sending Smart and Wilbur into the backstretch wall. Matchett avoided the oil left by Smart’s engine, and found himself in the second spot on the restart.

As Doyon and Matchett exited turn two on the 38th lap, Doyon’s car slipped slightly in the high groove, allowing Matchett to take the lead by inches. Matchett held the lead as the duo passed under the white flag side by side, but, entering turn three on the final circuit, Matchett’s car slipped on the inside groove, allowing Doyon to edge ahead and cross under the checkered flag just a 10th of a second ahead of Matchett.

John Curtis Jr. of Hermon finished third, with Steve Kimball of Holden and Dylan Street of Old Town rounding out the top five.

Other Speedway 95 results

Casella Recycling Street Stocks Sunoco Race Fuels Series No. 3 (50 laps): 1. Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort; 2. Jordan Pearson, Corinth; 3. William McCullough, Kenduskeag; 4. Cole Robinson, Clinton; 5. Deane Clements, Brooks

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four (25 laps): 1. James Goodman, Hampden; 2. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 3. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 4.Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

Caged Runners (20 laps): 1.Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 2.Jason Hyde, Glenburn; 3. David Carlow, Winterport; 4.Jesse Dodge III Fairfield; 5. Kyle Willette, Oakland

Oxford Plains Speedway

(Top 5 per class with finish, car number, driver, hometown): Budweiser Super Late Model (50 laps): 1. 41 Tracy Gordon, Strong; 2. 60 Tim Brackett, Buckfield; 3. 47 Gabe Brown, Center Conway, NH; 4. 94 Shawn Martin, Turner; 5. 93 Ray Christian III, Uncasville, Conn.

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1. 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 2. 5 Ryan Hewins, Oxford; 3. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 4. 4 Jordan Russell, Norway; 5. 58 David Whittier, West Poland

Bandits (20 laps): 1. 54 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 2. 5 Jake Hall, Oxford; 3. 18 Dustin Salley, Poland; 4 08 Mike McKinney, Berlin, NH; 5 52 Chad Wills, Buckfield

Figure 8 (20 laps): 1. 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 2. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 3. 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 4. 3 Chachy Hall, Oxford; 5. 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland

Rookie (10 laps): 1. 91 Brady Heath, Waterford, 2. 8 Owen, Stuart, Naples; 3. 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 4. 3 Thomas Brackett, Auburn.