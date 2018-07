Local sports: Golf, road racing, football results; Legion baseball schedule; preseason notices; harness racing starters

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 29, 2018 10:13 pm

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Jerry St. Clair

Jerry St. Clair recorded his third career hole-in-one on Saturday when he aced the 136-yard fifth hole at Rockland Golf Club. He used a 7-wood on the shot, which was witnessed by Bob Sommers and Bill Bachofner.

Terry Kenniston

Terry Kenniston of Hampden picked up his sixth career hole-in-one when he aced the 144-yard fourth hole at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Sunday. Kenniston used a 7-iron for the shot, which was witnessed by Aaron Waite and Andy Vaness.

Sue Dubay

Sue Dubay notched her first hole-in-one when she aced the 132-yard eighth hole at Hidden Meadows Golf Course in Old Town on Sunday. She used a 5-wood on the shot, which was witnessed by Jim Evans.

MSGA

At Bath

GROSS STABLEFORD FLIGHT 1: Drew Powell 40, Len Cole 40, Dustin Freeman 39, John Hayes 38; NET 1: Colby Gilbert 42, Jim Caron 41, Andrew Richards 40, Chad Allen 40, Chris King 40; GROSS STABLEFORD FLIGHT 2: Tom Cyr 32, Mark Conti 29, Mike MacKinnon 28, Mike Nappi 28, Pat Perreault 28; NET 2: Randy Inosencio 44, Chris Willard 43, Kevin Coyne 42, Nick Curit 4; GROSS SENIOR 1: Gary Manoogian 35, Jeff Turner 34, Paul Pelletier 34; NET 1: Rick Dyer 48, Gary Lamberth 41, Gary Sturtevant 41, Mark Jordan 41, Robert Leeman 41, Peter Freyer 41; GROSS SENIOR 2: Vic Gaudreau 25, Steve Norton 23, Doug Prevost 21; NET 2: Linzy Norris 41, Dave Littlefield 40, Tim Theriault 40, TEAM GROSS STABLEFORD: Brian Bilodeau-John Hayes-Joe Walp-Zach Rossignol 46, Len Cole-Tom Ellsworth-Gary Manoogian-John Bauman 46, Chad Allen-Chris King-Jim McKay-Joe Gildart 45, Drew Powell-Dustin Freeman-James Frost 45; NET: Andy Cloutier-Mark Brown-Kevin Coyne-Mark Conti 52, Scott Cormier-Rick Dyer-Zak Sclar-Steve Norton 52, Bud Solari-Ray Roux-Rod BrownTed McNaught 51, Mike Harnden-Bruce Pelletier-Tom Cyr-Tony Cyr 51. FRIDAY SKINS: Gross No. 5 Zach Rossignol 2, Gross No. 12 Tony Sallese 2, Net No. 4 Jeremy Baron 2, Net No. 16 Randy Inosencio 1, Net No. 18 Gary Sturtevant 2, SATURDAY SKINS: Gross No. 6 Eric Strubbe 2, Gross No. 8 Mike Caron 3, Net No. 1 Zak Sclar 2, Net No. 3 Dave Littlefield 3, Net No. 5 Andy Cloutier 2, Net No. 9 – Mark Conti 1, Net No. 10 Nick Curit 2, Net No. 14 Craig Geaumont 1, Net No. 16 Jerry Mansfield 1; FRIDAY PINS: No. 6 Tony Sallese 2-5, No. 9 Ray Roux 8-1, No. 13 Ted McNaught 6-10, No. 16 Harry Inman 6-11; SATURDAY PINS: No. 6 Mark Jordan 9-10, No. 9 Mark Fillmore 4-3, No. 13 Steve Andreasen 2-6, No. 16 Jon Hardy 1-6,

LOCAL

At Hermon Meadow GC

Saturday Special Points — Blind draw: 1. Ted Jellison, Jim Foley +18; 2. Tracy Gran Jr. , Tony Brown +8; 3. Tim McCluskey, Tracy Gran +4; 4. John Trott, Al Porter +2; 5. (tie) Marty Kelly, Dana Gillespie and Bruce Ireland, Jim McInnis E; 6. Terry McDonald, Al Stuber -6; 7. Joe Johnston, Mike Henderson -7; Pins: No.3 Tony Brown 13-4; No. 9 (second shot) Marty Kelly 8-2; No. 12 Tracy Gran Jr. 10-3; No. 16 Tracy Gran Jr. 4-0

Sunday Special Points — Blind draw 1. John May, Tim McCluskey +7; 2. Josh Look, Joe Johnston +6; 3. (tie) Jim McInnis, Ted Jellison and Marty Kelly, John Trott +5; 5.Phil Boody, Bruce Ireland +4; 6. Steve Tinto, Terry McDonald +3; 7. Al Stuber, Lew Rosebush +2; 8. Mike Henderson, Tracy Gran Jr. -5; 9. Al Porter, Dana Gillespie -6; Pins: No.3 Terry McDonald 2-4, No. 9 (2nd shot) Terry McDonald 10-9, No. 12 Josh Look 9-6, No. 16 Joe Johnston 8-8

Sunday Ladies League — Gross: 1. Jody Lyford 81, 2 Nancy Hart 88, 3 Diane Herring 91, 4 Peg Buchanan 103; Net: 1. BJ Porter 67, 2 Lois Adams 68, 3 Deb Wiley 74, 4 Angie McCluskey 75, Pins: No. 3 Nancy Hart 20-0, No. 8 Jody Lyford 11-0, No. 12 Lois Adams 7-5, No. 16 Jody Lyford 9-1; Putts (tie): Karen Feeney, Deb Wiley, BJ Porter, 28

At Rockland GC

Couples 9 and Dine — Gross: 1. Bob Sommers/Diana Sommers 35; Net: 1. Mike Bonzagni/Kim Tweedie 26.75; Pins: No. 5 men, Mike Bonzagni 15-2; women, Sybil Davis 33-3

longest putt: No. 9 Diana Sommers 4-0

At Dexter Muni GC

Men’s Club Championship — A Flight: Sean Farnsworth 170, D. Richardson 157; B Flight: Brandon Vafiades 169, Frank Reynolds 170; Seniors: Ron Moody 169; Age 50-59: Rick Sherburne 163; Age 60-69: Jim Bob Hartford 178; Age 70 and over: D. Richardson 157

At Kebo Valley

Gross Skins: 4. Shane Carter, 14. Jon Nicholson, 16. Randy Stanley; Net Skins: 2. Dan Sargent, 5. Nick Schoeder, 7. Nick Schoeder, 6. Shane Carter, 9. Jay Carroll, 12. James McFarland, 15. Jake Merchant, 18. Shane Carter; Pins: 4. Rick Wallace 9-7, 6. Shane Carter 12-8, 9. Jay Carroll 7-9

Road racing

Lobster Classic 10.2 Mile

At Hancock

1. Jonathan Aretakis 1:09:30, 2. David Dzurec 1:17:16, 3. Paul Dzurec 1:19:15, 4. Andrew Tiemann 1:24:10, 5. Laura Anderson 1:25:03, 6. Kate Dzurec 1:27:46, 7. Karen Maecham 1:27:47, 8. Christa Brey 1:30:01, 9. Lisa Kearns 1:30:02, 10. Jennifer Sargent 1:30:29, 11. Stephen Fay 1:35:31, 12. Tonya Laslie 1:41:18, 13. Susie Fay 1:45:23, 14. Ruth Peterle-Dzur 1:45:45, 15. Cathy Leeman 1:45:49, 16. Robert Gardnett 1:48:19, 17. Sarah Baker 1:54:18

Lobster Classic 5K

1. Alison Manchester 21:54, 2. Anthony Hall 24:18, 3. Finnegan Baker 24:54, 4. Kallen Lasile 25:31, 5. Chris Wentworth 25:32, 6. Andrew Laslie 27:16, 7. Christopher Heel 27:16, 8. Michael Madel 28:23, 9. Lloyd Harman 28:57, 10. Ralph Manchester 31:16, 11. Alison King 33:22, 12. Matt Leeman 34:35, 13. Lee Fopezno 34:49, 14. Morgan Clement 39:17, 15. Barbara Linton 49:40, 16. Donald Linton 49:40, 17. Carla O’Meara 59:35, 18. Misty Redman 59:35

Legion baseball

Senior Legion

State Tournament

(all games 7 innings)

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 28

G1: Coastal Landscape-Portland 12, Quirk Motor City-Bangor 5

G2: Pastime-Lewiston 1, R.H. Foster-Hampden 0

G3: Bessey Motors-South Paris 1, Yankee Ford-S. Portland 0

G4: Bangor Coffee News 7, Augusta 2

Sunday, July 29

G5: R.H. Foster-Hampden 4, Quirk Motor City 3 (Quirk Motor City eliminated)

G6: Yankee Ford 10, Augusta 2 (Augusta eliminated)

G7: Coastal Landscape 8, Pastime 3

G8: Bessey Motors vs. Bangor Coffee News, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 30

G9: Yankee Ford vs. Pastime, 1 p.m.

G10: R.H. Foster-Hampden vs. G8 loser, 4 p.m.

G11: Coastal Landscape vs. G8 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

*G12: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 loser, 4 p.m.

*G13: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

**G14: G12 winner vs. G13 winner, 4 p.m.

**G15: G14 winner vs. G14 loser, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

*Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will receive a bye in game 14.

Junior Legion

State Tournament

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Friday, July 27

G1: Yarmouth 7, Fairfield 4

G2: Hartt Transportation (Hampden) 12, Topsham 2

G3: Rogers Post (Auburn) 9, Bangor 5

G4: Messalonskee 10, Thirsty Turf 9

Saturday, July 28

G5: Thirsty Turf 5, Bangor 4 (Bangor eliminated)

G6: Fairfield 8, Topsham 5 (Topsham eliminated

G7: Hartt Transportation 19, Yarmouth 0

G8: Messalonskee 9, Rogers Post 6

Sunday, July 29

G9: Fairfield 7, Yarmouth 0

G10: Thirsty Turf 7, Rogers Post 2 (Rogers Post eliminated)

G11: Hartt Transportation vs. Messalonskee, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 30

G12: Winner G9 or G10 vs. Loser G11, 5 p.m.

G13: Winner G11 vs. Winner G9 or G10, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

G14: Winner G13 vs. Winner G12, 5 p.m.

G15: if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

Preseason

HIGH SCHOOL

Central

CORINTH — Central High School will be holding its mandatory sports information night for parents at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the high school. Tryouts for Central teams begin Monday, Aug. 13: field hockey, Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.; girls soccer, Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m.; and cross country, Monday through Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.

Foxcroft Academy

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Preseason practices begin at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, Aug. 13. Athletes must have a co-curricular contract and a current physical. Practices are: girls soccer, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 3-5 p.m.; football, 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; field hockey, 5:30-8 p.m.; cheering, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; cross country, 5-7 p.m.; and golf, Monday, Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

Harness racing

Northern Maine Fair

At Presque Isle

Monday’s starters, 6 p.m.

First, Pace, $10,346

Ella’s Angel, R. Cushing Luck of the Deal, E. Davis Jr. Diamond Stepp, H. Campbell Justcallmedee, Mm. Athearn CBF Baroness, G. Mosher

Second, Pace, $3,000

Southwest Bliss, R. Cushing Maddie D, E. Davis Jr. You’re News, T. Hudson Bliss and Luck, Mp. Sowers Miss Paull D, D. Deslandes Casimir Nymph, H. Campbell Ianthe Hanover, S. Wilson Rock Baby Rock, G. Mosher

Third, Pace, $2,800

Century Chancellor, S. Wilson Chasen Cancun, E. Davis Jr. Regulus N, G. Mosher Soggy Dollar, H. Campbell JK Allnitelong, S. Thayer My Last Chance, Mp. Sowers Remix, T. Hudson

Fourth, Pace, $10,345

Where Does Time Go, G. Mosher Poocham Magic, M. Graffam Tip Em Off, S. Thayer Gonna Hear Me Rohr, H. Campbell Saratoga Liz, E. Davis

Fifth, Pace, $3,400

U Cant Fix Stupid, G. Mosher I Saw Red, Mp. Sowers Mamemoiselle Paris, D. Deslandes Fifty Spender, E. Davis Janinne, T. Hudson Lil Miss Snowflake, Mm. Athearn

Sixth, Pace, $3,800

Just N Berlander, J. Dunn Life’s Lessons, Mp. Sowers Cool Runnings, E. Davis Jr. Jay Bees Grin N, G. Mosher Ohm Like Clockwork, D. Deslandes Pembroke Art, H. Campbell Ideal Bid, R. Cushing

Seventh, Trot, $4,500

Barbells, D. White Booyah TJ, J. Beckwith Trotalot, H. Campbell Sim Brown, G. Mosher Neverdie, R. Cushing

Eighth, Pace, $10,345

Little Honeybadger, G. Mosher Sheilas Share, Mm. Athearn Perfect Maverick, R. Cushing Pembroke Passionly, H. Campbell Cab Bearnaise, S. Wilson

Ninth, Pace, 4,500

Pembroke Perfect, C H. Campbell A Hard Day’s Night, D. Deslandes Kim’s Day, G. Mosher Kesons Avaia, Mp. Sowers Jump Start, J. Beckwith Ella V Horse, Mm. Athearn Cute Hill, E. Davis Jr. UF Dragons Hanover, R. Cushing

Tenth, Pace, $2,800

Histoire Eternelle, S. Thayer Double D Deluxe, D. Dickison Three New Dawns, E. Davis Jr. Southwind Rex, H. Campbell Allamerican Dice, D. Deslandes Red Dog Saloon, Mp. Sowers

Eleventh, Pace, $2,.800