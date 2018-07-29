Farnham leads Bangor Coffee News to second win in Legion state tourney

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

July 29, 2018 10:17 pm

Updated: July 29, 2018 10:18 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Right-hander Gary Farnham pitched a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Bangor Coffee News Comrades by Bessey Motors of South Paris 5-0 in a winners bracket game during the American Legion baseball senior state tourney at Husson University’s Winkin Complex on Sunday night.

It was the second tourney victory for defending state champion Bangor which heads to a 7 p.m. Monday showdown against Coastal Landscape of Portland, also unbeaten in the tourney at 2-0.

Coastal advanced with a winners bracket verdict over Pastime of Lewiston, 8-3.

Also on Sunday, R.H. Foster of Hampden and Yankee Ford of South Portland picked up elimination-game wins as Hampden beat Quirk Motor City of Bangor 4-3 and Yankee Ford ousted Augusta 10-2.

Other games set for Monday will have Yankee Ford taking on Pastime at 1 p.m. and Hampden playing Bessey Motors at 4 p.m.

Bangor Coffee News 5, Bessey Motors 0

Farnham, the pitcher of the year in Zone 1, struck out eight and walked just one in the victory while not allowing an extra-base hit.

Tyler Parke, Noah Missbrenner, Zach Murray and Zach Cowperthwaite each drove in a run for Bangor. Parke, Zach Ireland and Murray each recorded a double.

Ashton Kennison singled twice for Bessey Motors.

R.H. Foster Hampden 4, Quirk Motor City 3

Quirk’s reached Hampden starter Wyatt Harriman for two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth but then Mychal Beaulieu, Tom Knott and Brandon Smith each came on with one shutout inning to secure the Hampden win.

Knott picked up the win and Smith earned a save.

Hampden scored all four of its runs in the sixth with Kolby Moore driving in two runs and Barrett Grant and Gavin Partridge each plating one. Sam Economy, Brandon Smith and Grant each finished with two hits.

Jake Dubay hit a sacrifice fly for Quirk’s and Ryan Hoogterp had two hits.

Yankee Ford 10, Augusta 2

Four Yankee Ford pitchers limited Augusta to four hits en route to the win.

Dylan Minor picked up the win in relief with 2 1/3 shutout innings while striking out five and walking one.

Brogan McDonald notched three RBIs to spark Yankee Ford while Riley Hasson, Cam King and Will Prescott each had two hits.

Ryan Kappelmann contributed two hits for Augusta and Jackson Ladd drove in a run.

Coastal Landscape 8, Pastime 3

Barbecue Yee doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs to propel Coastal Landscape to the victory.

Griffin Watson chipped in with four hits and scored three runs for Coastal while Dylan Francoeur added three hits and Luc Harrison and Luke Hill each had two.

Hunter Richardson, Jack LeBlond and Evan Cox each had two hits for Pastime.