Fairfield, Portland teams post wins at American Legion junior state tourney

July 29, 2018 10:05 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Fairfield defeated Yarmouth 9-0 and Thirsty Turf of Portland eliminated Rogers Post of Auburn 7-2 in the American Legion baseball junior state tourney at Mansfield Stadium on Sunday night.

Hartt Transportation of Hampden/Hermon was scheduled to play Oakland Hometown Loons of Messalonskee at 7 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, Thirsty Turf eliminated Bangor 5-4 and Fairfield ousted Topsham 8-5 in the day’s first two games while Hartt Transportation shut out Yarmouth 19-0 and Oakland topped Rogers Post 9-6 in winners brackets contests.

Thirsty Turf 5, Bangor 4

Hayden O’Donnell’s two-out RBI single in the sixth inning plated Nate Rogers to break a 4-4 tie and lift Thirsty Turf by Bangor. Rogers got on base with a two-out single and stole second.

Avery Conant recorded a double, single and RBI to pace Thirsty Turf while Rogers added two singles and an RBI and Nick Giancotti had a double.

Kevin Fish, Bradley McLaughlin, and Keegan Cyr each singled twice to lead Bangor with Fish and McLaughlin each driving in a run. Colton Trish added a double.

Bangor 000 112 0 — 4 9 1

Thirsty Turf 201 011 0 — 5 8 1

Dorr, Trish (4), Missbrenner (5) and Bushway; Header, Rogers (5) and O’Donnell

Fairfield 8, Topsham 5

Fairfield rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the sixth to beat Topsham.

Nate Bickford’s two-run double highlighted Fairfield’s four-run sixth inning.

Bickford also singled twice while Kody Valley added three singles and David Barre chipped in with two singles and two RBIs. Zach Nickerson had a double.

Trey Booty singled twice for Topsham and Cody Holman had a double.

Topsham 000 050 0 — 5 6 6

Fairfield 100 034 x — 8 13 5

Taylor Flaming (6) and Booty; Robertson, Ryder (6), Wilson (7) and Bickford

Hartt Transportation 19, Yarmouth 0

Keith Pomeroy recorded a triple, double, two singles and two RBIs to power Hartt Transportation to the win.

Jackson Thayer chipped in with four singles and three RBIs while Michael Beaulieu added two singles and three RBIs. Sam Economy contributed with two singles and an RBI and Adam Rush had two singles.

Ted Norton and Jake Gautreau each singled for Yarmouth, which played the final two-plus innings with only eight players on the field due to injury.

Yarmouth 000 00 — 0 2 4

Hampden 365 5x — 19 16 0

Fochler, Giese (3) and Mason; Harriman, LaBonte (4), Moore (5) and Rush

Oakland Hometown Loons 9, Auburn 6

Oakland scored five runs in the top of the seventh on three hits and three Auburn errors en route to the victory.

Jake Perry paced Oakland with a double, single and RBI while Joe Ardito also doubled and singled. Dylan Cunningham and Andrew Mayo each added two singles with Cunningham driving in a run.

Luke Josephson had an RBI single for Auburn.

Oakland 030 100 5 — 9 12 3

Auburn 002 001 3 — 6 3 4

Paz, Demott (6), Cunningham (7) and Lambert; Melanson, Cassidy (6) and Merritt